Congress criticizes new criminal laws in India

'Bulldozer justice...': Congress slams Centre over new criminal laws

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:55 am Jul 01, 2024

What's the story With the three new criminal laws taking effect on Monday, the Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government for "bulldozing" existing laws and replacing them with new bills without adequate debate. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on X that the new laws were "forcibly passed" by suspending 146 MPs. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also accused the government of "bulldozing" the laws, adding in his X post that "90-99% of the so-called new laws are a cut, copy, and paste job."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively. They introduce modern provisions like Zero FIR, online police complaint registration, electronic summonses via SMS, and mandatory videography of crime scenes for heinous crimes. However, their implementation has sparked concerns among the legal community. Union Minister Amit Shah has maintained that these laws aim to prioritize delivery of justice.

Parliamentary proceedings

Criminal laws passed in absence of opposition

"Modi ji...pretending to respect the Constitution...the three laws...were forcibly passed by suspending 146 MPs. INDIA [Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance] will no longer allow this "Bulldozer Justice" to run on the Parliamentary system," Kharge added. His comments refer to the Winter Session of Parliament, during which nearly two-thirds of opposition MPs were suspended in both Houses. This mass suspension occurred amidst protests against a Parliament security breach.The new criminal laws were subsequently passed virtually without any opposition present.

Twitter Post

Read Kharge's post here

Statement

Standing committee dissent on new laws ignored: Chidambaram

In his criticism, former Home Minister Chidambaram said, "There are a few improvements in the new laws and we have welcomed them. They could have been introduced as amendments....There are several retrograde provisions. Some changes are...unconstitutional." MPs from the standing committee scrutinized the provisions and submitted detailed dissent notes on the three bills, he said. Chidambaram added that the government did not address the criticisms in these notes and there was no debate in the Parliament.

Twitter Post

Chidamabaram's criticism of the 3 criminal laws

Background

'Laws made by Indians, for Indians...': Amit Shah

Separately, Union Minister Shah, who led the law revision exercise, has said that these laws are "made by Indians, for Indians and by an Indian Parliament and marks the end of colonial criminal justice laws." He also said that these laws were not just about changing the nomenclature but bringing about an overhaul. "Soul, body and spirit of the new laws is Indian." Shah added that unlike the colonial laws focused on punishment, these laws prioritize justice.