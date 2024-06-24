In brief Simplifying... In brief Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Modi government for its handling of various issues, including exam leaks and rising commodity costs, in the first 15 days of its term.

He accused the government of attacking the Constitution and vowed to keep pressure on the Prime Minister for accountability.

Rahul Gandhi criticizes NDA government

Rahul lists 10 issues in 15 days of Modi government

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:33 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticized the new National Democratic Alliance government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its performance in the first 15 days. In a post on X, Gandhi highlighted a series of incidents, including a train accident in West Bengal and terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the prime minister is "busy saving his government."

Gandhi talks about exam controversy

He also highlighted the NEET-UG and UGC-NET paper leaks, the cancellation of NEET-PG exams, and the rising costs of essential commodities such as milk, pulses, and gas, along with increasing toll expenses, to criticize the NDA government on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's inaugural session. "Psychologically on the backfoot, Narendra Modi is busy saving his government," he added.

Attack on Constitution by Modi government: Gandhi

The Congress leader added that Modi government's actions are an attack on the Constitution. "The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his government is not acceptable to us...and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances," he said. "INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people, and will not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability," he added.

INDIA bloc holds protest outside Parliament

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders of Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance marched to the Lok Sabha holding copies of the Constitution in their hands. The MPs—including the Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi—chanted slogans like "long live Constitution," "we will save Constitution," and "save our democracy," in the Parliament complex. The Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandopadhyay and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's TR Baalu were also present at the protest.