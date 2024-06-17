In brief Simplifying... In brief Manipur, India, is grappling with ethnic violence, with recent incidents including the burning of a school and an attack on a government convoy.

Amidst this, the house of Manipur's first Indian Administrative Service officer was set ablaze, and calls for peace from various quarters, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, have yet to quell the violence.

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:10 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting on the situation in Manipur on Monday evening. This will be the first such meeting since the re-election of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is expected to include senior officials from both central and state governments, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as well as representatives from the army and other security forces.

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 2023 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis—who make up 53% of the population—are largely limited to the Imphal Valley. In comparison, tribal-dominated hill areas reportedly cover 90% of Manipur. Migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar has compounded the problem in Imphal. This has driven Meiteis to demand ST status to have access to tribals' lands.

Fresh wave of violence in Manipur

The state has witnessed a fresh wave of violence recently, including incidents such as the burning of a school building near Moreh and the discovery of a decapitated body of a missing person. Last week, an armed militant group ambushed the convoy of CM Singh's security team in Kangpokpi district. A civilian driver and a security personnel were injured in the attack

House of Manipur's first IAS officer set ablaze

On Saturday afternoon, the deserted residence of Manipur's first Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, the late T Kipgen, was set on fire by miscreants. The house is situated in a high-security zone opposite CM Singh's official residence in Imphal. Despite firefighting efforts, a significant part of the house was destroyed. Kipgen's family had abandoned the house over a year ago, after the crisis in Manipur began.

RSS chief advocates for peace in Manipur

To recall, on June 10, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about the situation in Manipur. He said, "Manipur has been waiting for peace since a year and this issue must be prioritised." Bhagwat stressed the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.

RSS General Secretary expresses concern over violence in Manipur

Separately, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale described the ongoing violence in Manipur as "painful" and "worrisome." In a statement, Hosabale said, "the Sangh believes that the solution to any problem is possible only through mutual dialog and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere." Notably, Shah had visited Manipur last month, and held nine peace meetings with representatives of both Meitei and Kuki communities to broker peace, however, there has been no respite in violence.