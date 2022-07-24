Politics

Control inflation, reduce prices but without hurting farmers: RSS

Control inflation, reduce prices but without hurting farmers: RSS

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 24, 2022, 02:27 pm 2 min read

RSS general secretary called for the government to reduce inflation and lower prices, but with the interest of farmers in mind.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, on Friday, called for the government to reduce inflation and lower prices, but with the interest of farmers in mind. He cautioned that controlling economic inflation must not affect the minimum support prices of farmers. Reflecting on the importance of agriculture, he said that the next generation must be encouraged to take up farming.

Inflation Concerns about inflation and farmer income

Speaking at a two-day international conference in Delhi, the chief commented on soaring inflation in the country. "Prices of food grains should not go up, but farmers should not suffer for that," Hosabale said, adding that farmers should get guaranteed income for their hard work. He also suggested the government look into the link between inflation and food prices.

Farmers 'Farmers deserve more respect'

Hosabale suggested that government cooperatives must play a role in keeping food prices low. He also questioned the status farmers get in society and questioned, "Agricultural scientists and professors have a social status but why aren't farmers given that samman?" The RSS general secretary went on to say that increasing income was not enough and that farmers need to be given more respect.

Agriculture Harnessing agriculture for global prosperity

The RSS event discussed harnessing the potential of Indian agriculture for domestic and global prosperity. He suggested that colleges must have a chapter on the growth of agriculture in India and agricultural institutes must be given adequate funding. The 67-year-old said that India needed to dive into its past to learn from its long agricultural history.

Future Upcoming generations should take up farming

Hosabale noted the rampant migration to cities and said that it might finish off agricultural practices in India, leading to an adverse impact on the population. He said, over 52% of our population lives in urban areas, which is not a good trend." The chief suggested that younger generations need to be drawn towards farming through skill development.