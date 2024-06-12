Next Article

Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi in Mallapuram

'Modi barely escaped...': Rahul attacks PM over Lok Sabha results

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:55 pm Jun 12, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi—being credited for the party's surprisingly strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections—claimed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrowly avoided defeat in his Varanasi constituency. During a speech in Kerala's Malappuram, Gandhi said, "The truth is the Prime Minister barely escaped in Varanasi and he would have been defeated himself in Varanasi. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] was defeated in Ayodhya...The people of Ayodhya have given a message that we don't appreciate hatred and violence."

Unexpected performance

Congress surprises in election despite exit poll predictions

To recall, PM Modi defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai by over 1,50,000 votes and the Samajwadi Party's Awadesh Prasad won in Ayodhya. Contrary to the exit polls prediction, the Congress secured 99 seats—including six in the BJP stronghold of Uttar Pradesh. The opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance won 234 seats while the BJP fell short of a majority with 240 seats. Gandhi claimed that this loss of seats was a "moral defeat" for PM Modi and his party.

Constitutional respect

Gandhi accuses BJP of changing stance on Constitution

Taking a jibe at Modi, Gandhi said, "Before the elections, you saw the BJP leaders saying that they would tear up the Constitution. After elections, you saw the Prime Minister doing this [touches the Constitution to his forehead] to the Constitution." "The people of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and all other states showed the Prime Minister that he cannot dictate to the people of India what they want," he added.

Details

'Dilemma over choosing between Wayanad, Raebareli'

Gandhi—who won from both Wayanad and Raebareli—said on Wednesday he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should give up. "I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or...Raebareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayanad and Raebareli will be happy with my decision," he said. Notably, this was Gandhi's first appearance in the state after winning the Wayanad seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time.