Next Article

BJP-led NDA endorses PM Modi for third term

Key BJP allies endorse Modi for PM at NDA meet

By Chanshimla Varah 01:48 pm Jun 07, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Key members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term. Among them were Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) chiefs Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. "Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit...Today, India is having the right leader," Naidu stated. Kumar also declared his party's unwavering support for PM Modi.

Twitter Post

We will be with you: Kumar

Historic achievement

Who attended the event

Other regional party leaders, such as Maharashtra chief Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan attended the meeting. They all supported the proposal of appointing PM Modi as the leader of the Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the NDA Parliamentary Party. The endorsement from NDA allies sets the stage for PM Modi to take the oath for a third consecutive term.

Election results

NDA secures significant victory, allies seek key portfolios

When PM Modi takes the oath on Sunday, he will be the second leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three consecutive terms as prime minister. In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed to win just 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed to form an independent government. Since the results were announced, the party has reportedly been negotiating with its alliance partners for posts in the cabinet.

Posts

Demands by TDP, JDU from BJP

Four regional parties, including the TDP, JDU, Shiv Sena, and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, collectively won 40 seats. These 40 seats will take the BJP's 240 seats to 280, thus paving the way for the formation of a new coalition government. Keeping this in mind, the TDP has reportedly expressed interest in five cabinet posts, including the parliamentary speaker, while the JDU is eyeing portfolios in railways and rural development.