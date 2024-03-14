Next Article

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers "major injury"; hospitalized

What's the story West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has reportedly suffered a major injury to her forehead. The All India Trinamool Congress party disclosed this information through a social media post. Images accompanying the post showed Banerjee in a hospital bed with a deep cut on her forehead and blood on her face. The incident occurred at her residence, following which she was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress requests prayers for Banerjee

The All India Trinamool Congress has requested the public to keep their chairperson in their prayers. The party's state president, Sukanta Majumdar, expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the CM. As of now, no further details about the incident or Banerjee's current condition have been disclosed by either the West Bengal government or the party.

Injury occurs ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha election

The unfortunate incident happened ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The impact this may have on the political landscape and Banerjee's campaign remains to be seen. The All India Trinamool Congress, however, continues to rally support for their chairperson during this challenging time. Further updates regarding Banerjee's health and its potential implications on the election are expected in due course.

