Next Article

The victim is recovering at a hospital

Woman mutilates boyfriend's genitals, dumps him on road in Bihar

By Riya Baibhawi 05:41 pm Mar 05, 202405:41 pm

What's the story A woman allegedly mutilated her 25-year-old boyfriend's genitals and dumped his body on the road outside her home in Bihar's Buxar district. The victim, identified as Anil Gond, survived the brutal attack and made his way to a nearby hospital where he managed to call his family. Police have launched an investigation to uncover the motive behind the woman's actions.

Attacked at home

Woman left her injured boyfriend on road

Gond's brother, Pramod Kumar Chaudhary, said the victim visited his girlfriend's house in Dumraon upon her invitation. When he arrived, she attacked him, severing his private parts, and left him on the road, presuming him to be dead. Despite intense pain, Gond reached a hospital. He is undergoing treatment at VK Global Hospital, report said.

Police's statement

Victim under observation, say police

Anisha Rana, a police officer in Dumraon, said "We started an investigation into the matter as soon as we got information about the incident." She described the attack as "absolutely barbaric." "The man is critical and is being kept under observation," Rana added. Police are yet to disclose the identity of the accused.

Kolkata

Woman stabbed her live-in partner to death

The incident comes just days after a 32-year-old woman stabbed her live-in partner to death in Kolkata and then called the police to turn herself in. According to reports, the couple—Sanhati Paul and Sarthak Das—was experiencing relationship troubles, but what led to the murder remains unclear. Paul and Das developed a relationship on a social networking site and moved in together a couple of years ago.