In brief Simplifying... In brief A goods train collided with the Kanchanjungha Express in Bengal, causing numerous injuries.

The accident, reportedly due to the goods train running a signal, has prompted a swift response from authorities, including the dispatch of disaster response teams and medical personnel.

The incident could disrupt several train schedules as the Kanchanjungha Express, a popular route for tourists heading to Darjeeling, operates on a crucial corridor linking Bengal with northeastern cities.

Two trains collide in Darjeeling

Bengal: 5 dead after goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:56 am Jun 17, 202410:56 am

What's the story At least five people have died and 25 others have suffered injuries after an express train collided with a goods train in Darjeeling district, West Bengal﻿ on Monday morning. The Kanchanjungha Express, traveling from Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata, was struck from behind by a goods train near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri. Two coaches of the Kanchanjungha Express also derailed in the collision. Further details about the accident are awaited.

Government's response

Good train ran a signal, collided with passenger train: Reports

Initial reports indicate that the goods train ran a signal and collided with the Kanchanjungha Express. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is reportedly monitoring the situation from the Railways war room in Delhi. The Railways have provided helpline numbers for information: 033-23508794 and 033-23833326 (Sealdah) and 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, and 0361-2731623 (Guwahati).

Official response

Chief Minister responds to Darjeeling train collision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that doctors and disaster response teams were immediately rushed to the spot. "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM [district magistrate], SP [superintendent of police], doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," she said on X.

Twitter Post

Kanchanjungha Express

Accident could disrupt schedules of several other trains

The Kanchanjungha Express, a daily train linking Bengal with the northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala, travels through the crucial Chicken's Neck corridor, which connects the Northeast with the rest of India. This accident could potentially disrupt the schedules of several other trains on this route. The Kanchanjungha Express is a popular choice for tourists heading to Darjeeling.