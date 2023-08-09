Technology

Digital Personal Data Protection awaits Rajya Sabha showdown today

Written by Athik Saleh August 09, 2023 | 10:56 am 1 min read

The DPDP Bill faced opposition in Lok Sabha

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today by Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. Passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7, the bill faces a political showdown in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling NDA coalition lacks a majority. If approved, it will become law after the President's assent.

Opposition wants the bill to be referred to parliamentary panel

The DPDP Bill aims to provide a framework for personal data collection, storage, processing, and sharing. The cabinet approved the DPDP Bill in July, paving the way for its introduction in the monsoon session. In the Lok Sabha, the opposition demanded referring the Bill to a parliamentary panel. They alleged the Bill would violate the citizens' Right to Privacy.

The DPDP Bill prohibits unlawful processing of personal data

The DPDP Bill is a key component of the government's broader technology regulation framework. It will regulate the processing of digital personal data within India and outside the country (if it involves offering goods or services or profiling individuals in India), including data gathered offline and digitized. The bill seeks to prohibit the unlawful processing of personal data.