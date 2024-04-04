Next Article

The Calcutta HC on Thursday pulled up the West Bengal government over the Sandeshkhali row

Calcutta HC pulls up Mamata Banerjee government on Sandeshkhali row

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:13 pm Apr 04, 202404:13 pm

What's the story The Calcutta High Court on Thursday pulled up the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee, while hearing the affidavits regarding the allegations of violence, extortion, land grabbing, and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. The court told the ruling Trinamool Congress that it could not avoid responsibility if the allegations were substantiated. It also highlighted that the state's claim of being the "safest for women" would be undermined if even a single affidavit was proven accurate.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sandeshkhali became the latest flashpoint between the TMC and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the center of this are former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters, who have been accused of sexually assaulting women and grabbing land. The BJP has accused the TMC of protecting Sheikh. In response, the TMC—after suspending Sheikh—has demanded a comparable action from the BJP against its members facing similar allegations.

Judicial discontent

High Court expresses dismay over allegations

A bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said during the hearing, "Even if one affidavit is correct, it is shameful... Even if one percent is true it is absolutely shameful." "Entire district administration and ruling party have 100 per cent moral responsibility," he added. To recall, Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after evading law enforcement for nearly two months.

Arrest controversy

Delayed arrest of local leader draws further criticism

Sheikh's delayed arrest drew further criticism towards the Bengal government and prompted the HC to issued an order to the state. "(55) days you were on the run...playing hide-and-seek. Then you took an obscure stance...you close your eyes the world doesn't become dark," the Chief Justice said. Currently, Sheikh is detained by the Enforcement Directorate until April 13 and is being held at Basirhat jail in relation to an attack on the federal agency's team.

Legal intervention

Petitions filed seeking protection for women in Sandeshkhali

Several petitions have been filed seeking intervention to ensure women in Sandeshkhali can lodge complaints without fear of retaliation. BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal represented these petitioners, and talked about the difficulties many encounter when attempting to file complaints. Tibrewal proposed establishing a website to facilitate victims in reporting their grievances. She also mentioned receiving numerous complaints from women but did not disclose their identities due to potential backlash.