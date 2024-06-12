Next Article

PM Modi attends N Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony

PM Modi's heartwarming gesture with Chiranjeevi during Pawan Kalyan's swearing-in

By Tanvi Gupta 05:16 pm Jun 12, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday. The star-studded event took an unexpected turn as Modi shared a heartening moment with Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Leading the two brothers to the center stage by hand, they posed for photographs hand in hand, stealing the spotlight of the event.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh in the recent Assembly elections. The alliance, which includes the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP, won 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly. The NDA also dominated the Lok Sabha election, securing 21 of Andhra's 25 seats and ousting the incumbent YSR Congress Party. In the Modi 3.0 cabinet, the TDP has secured a cabinet position as well as a Minister of State post.

Oath-taking

Kalyan took oath as minister in Naidu's cabinet

After Naidu was sworn in as Andhra's CM for the fourth time, he shared a candid moment with PM Modi. Following his oath of office, Naidu approached Modi, and the two leaders exchanged a tight hug, symbolizing the formation of the TDP-BJP coalition government in Andhra. Meanwhile, JSP chief Kalyan also took the oath as a minister in Naidu's government, having won the Pithapuram Assembly seat in Kakinada district.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this video here

Star-studded event

Star-studded event: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna attended

The ceremony was also attended by several cinema icons. Kalyan's brother and Telugu megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi was seated on the dais. Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were in attendance. TDP Hindupuram legislator and Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, too, was seen on stage. Chiranjeevi's son and Kalyan's nephew Ram Charan was also among the attendees.

Interaction

PM Modi's interaction with film stars at the event

During the ceremony, the film stars shared personal moments with the PM as he interacted with everyone on the dais. To note, Kalyan, who started his political career in 2008 as a member of Chiranjeevi's now-defunct Praja Rajyam Party, floated JSP in 2014. Although he contested two seats in the 2019 Assembly elections, he was defeated in both. This time, however, he secured a decisive victory. Currently, Kalyan's JSP is the second-largest party in the Assembly, holding 21 seats.