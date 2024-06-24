In brief Simplifying... In brief The Noida International Airport, designed after Switzerland's Zurich Airport, is set to be operational by 2025.

The airport, spanning 1,334 hectares in Uttar Pradesh, will handle 12 million passengers and nearly 100,000 flights annually.

Noida International Airport construction delayed to 2025

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:57 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story The construction of Noida International Airport, initially slated to begin flight operations by the end of 2024, has experienced a delay. The airport now plans to launch services in April 2025, as per a statement released on Monday. "In view of the current construction status, we expect to begin commercial operations by the end of April 2025," the airport announced.

Work status

Construction progress and operational preparations underway

The construction work, including the runway, passenger terminal, and control tower, is currently in an advanced stage. The airport is collaborating with its EPC contractor Tata Projects Ltd and other stakeholders to maintain the pace of construction activities. Concessions for ground handling, operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts have been awarded as part of preparations for operational readiness.

Infrastructure

Noida Airport's capacity and location details

Upon completion of its first phase, Noida International Airport is expected to handle 12 million passengers and manage 96,400 flights annually. The airport is being constructed across 1,334 hectares at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar. It is located approximately 72 kilometres from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, 52km from Noida and 130km from Agra.

Contractor profile

Zurich Airport International AG's role and history

The foundation stone for the Noida airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021. The airport's design is inspired by Switzerland's Zurich Airport and is being constructed by Zurich Airport International AG. This company currently manages ten airports worldwide, including Zurich in Switzerland, Noida International Airport in India, and eight others in Latin America. It previously held a 17% stake in Bengaluru airport before selling its remaining stake to Fairfax in 2016.

Future plans

Concession period and airline partnerships

The concession period for Jewar airport began on October 1, 2021, and will run for 40 years. The airport has entered partnerships with multiple airlines to ensure a robust flight schedule upon commencement of operations. Notably, low-cost carrier IndiGo is set to be the launch carrier, marking a significant milestone in the airport's operational readiness plan.