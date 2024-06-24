In brief Simplifying... In brief Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested over corruption allegations tied to liquor licenses, with claims his party received ₹100 crore in kickbacks.

Despite being granted bail by a trial court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) contested this, leading to a suspension of the bail order by the Delhi High Court.

The court is set to review the case, with Kejriwal's guilt yet to be established. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kejriwal's bail plea deferred by Supreme Court

'Let Delhi HC pass order...': SC on Kejriwal's bail plea

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:57 pm Jun 24, 202412:57 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea until the Delhi High Court passes its order. Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had approached the apex court after the high court stayed his bail in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. On Friday, the Delhi High Court said, "I am reserving the order for two to three days. Till pronouncement of the order."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 over corruption allegations linked to excise policy. The probe agency alleges that Kejriwal played a significant role in drafting the policy and soliciting bribes for liquor licenses. It claimed that his party, the Aam Aadmi Party, received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore which were used to fund its Goa and Punjab election campaigns. Both Kejriwal and the AAP have denied these charges, labeling them as "political vendetta."

Legal dispute

Kejriwal's bail contested by ED

Kejriwal was granted regular bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court last Thursday (June 20), despite opposition from the ED. The ED contested this decision at the Delhi High Court the next day, arguing that they were not given sufficient "opportunity" for a hearing. Consequently, the high court suspended the trial court order that had granted bail to Kejriwal.

Legal proceedings

Kejriwal's guilt yet to be established: Trial court's order

The trial court, in its bail order, stated that Kejriwal's guilt was yet to be established and the ED had failed to provide direct evidence linking him to the proceeds of crime. Kejriwal's lawyers have requested a hearing on June 24. However, the high court has scheduled the plea for hearing on July 10 and announced it is reserving the order for two to three days to thoroughly review the entire case records.