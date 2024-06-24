Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy death toll rises to 57
The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu has resulted in 57 fatalities as of Monday, as per the district administration's latest update. As many as 156 people are undergoing treatment across various government hospitals due to the hooch tragedy. The Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital is treating the majority of these patients, with others admitted in Puducherry, Salem, and Villupuram government hospitals.
Distribution of fatalities and ongoing treatments
The death toll is spread across several medical facilities with the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital reporting 32 fatalities. The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem reported 18 deaths, while four were recorded at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry reported three fatalities.
State government announces aid for victims' children
Expressing condolences, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government will cover educational expenses and hostel fees for children who lost one or both parents due to this incident. During an Assembly session, Stalin stated that a monthly assistance of ₹5000 will be provided until the age of 18 for children who have lost both their parents. Additionally, ₹5 lakh will be immediately deposited as a fixed deposit in the names of children who have lost both parents.
Investigation and arrests in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy
The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police, under SP Shantharam, has initiated an investigation into the tragedy. According to the Kallakurichi Collector, seven people have been arrested in the case. On Sunday, bodies of victims that were buried without postmortem were exhumed to ascertain the cause of death for providing ex-gratia to the families. A total of 216 patients were admitted to various hospitals after consuming the illicit liquor, with a majority still receiving treatment.