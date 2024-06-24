In brief Simplifying... In brief The death toll from the Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy has risen to 57.

In response, the state government has pledged to cover educational and hostel fees for affected children, with additional financial aid for those who lost both parents.

Fatalities rise in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:00 am Jun 24, 202411:00 am

What's the story The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu has resulted in 57 fatalities as of Monday, as per the district administration's latest update. As many as 156 people are undergoing treatment across various government hospitals due to the hooch tragedy. The Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital is treating the majority of these patients, with others admitted in Puducherry, Salem, and Villupuram government hospitals.

Details

Distribution of fatalities and ongoing treatments

The death toll is spread across several medical facilities with the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital reporting 32 fatalities. The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem reported 18 deaths, while four were recorded at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry reported three fatalities.

Aid

State government announces aid for victims' children

Expressing condolences, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government will cover educational expenses and hostel fees for children who lost one or both parents due to this incident. During an Assembly session, Stalin stated that a monthly assistance of ₹5000 will be provided until the age of 18 for children who have lost both their parents. Additionally, ₹5 lakh will be immediately deposited as a fixed deposit in the names of children who have lost both parents.

Investigation

Investigation and arrests in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy

The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police, under SP Shantharam, has initiated an investigation into the tragedy. According to the Kallakurichi Collector, seven people have been arrested in the case. On Sunday, bodies of victims that were buried without postmortem were exhumed to ascertain the cause of death for providing ex-gratia to the families. A total of 216 patients were admitted to various hospitals after consuming the illicit liquor, with a majority still receiving treatment.