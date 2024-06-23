IED attack on paramilitary soldiers

2 paramilitary soldiers killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh

By Chanshimla Varah 06:22 pm Jun 23, 202406:22 pm

What's the story Two paramilitary soldiers lost their lives in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, after an improvised explosive device (IED) that was planted under their truck by Maoists detonated. The two soldiers were part of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) special anti-Maoist unit, CoBRA. The IED attack occurred when they were on a road-opening patrol (ROP) in a truck and motorcycle, according to police.

Twitter Post

Search operation is underway

Patrol and response

Increase in anti-Maoist operations

Security forces have established 17 new forward outposts in areas that were previously considered to be under Maoist control, indicating a significant increase in aggression since December 2023. This encompasses regions within Abhujmaad, a 4,000-square-kilometer forest expanse that borders Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. As of Saturday, 131 Maoists have been slain in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh this year, a significant increase from the 22 ultras who were killed in 2023.