For the third time in less than a week, a bridge in Bihar has collapsed, with the cause still under investigation.

This follows the recent collapses of a small bridge connecting Daraunda and Maharajganj villages in Siwan district, and a 183-meter-long bridge in Araria district.

The incidents have sparked a departmental inquiry, with strict action promised against those found guilty. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Third bridge collapse in Bihar

By Chanshimla Varah 04:42 pm Jun 23, 202404:42 pm

What's the story An under-construction bridge in the East Champaran district of Bihar collapsed on Sunday, marking the third such incident within a week. The 16-meter-long bridge was being built over a canal in the Ghorasahan block by the Rural Works Department (RWD) at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. The structure was intended to connect Amwa village to other areas of the block. No casualties were reported.

Inquiry details

Investigation launched into Bihar bridge collapse

Additional Chief Secretary of RWD, Dipak Kumar Singh, announced that the exact cause of the collapse is still unknown. He stated, "It is a serious matter and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty." Singh also revealed that senior district administration officers had visited the site and a detailed report was pending.

Twitter Post

Video of the bridge collapse

Past incidents

Previous bridge collapses in Bihar under scrutiny

This incident follows two similar occurrences in Bihar. On Saturday, a small bridge built to connect Daraunda and Maharajganj villages collapsed in Siwan district. The bridge, believed to have been built in 1991, was funded by then Maharajganj MLA Uma Shankar Singh's local area development fund. Before that, a 183-meter-long bridge connecting the Sikti and Kursakanta blocks of Araria district collapsed on Tuesday. The bridge was being built over the river Bakra at a cost of ₹12 crore.