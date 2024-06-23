3rd bridge collapses in Bihar in less than a week
An under-construction bridge in the East Champaran district of Bihar collapsed on Sunday, marking the third such incident within a week. The 16-meter-long bridge was being built over a canal in the Ghorasahan block by the Rural Works Department (RWD) at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. The structure was intended to connect Amwa village to other areas of the block. No casualties were reported.
Investigation launched into Bihar bridge collapse
Additional Chief Secretary of RWD, Dipak Kumar Singh, announced that the exact cause of the collapse is still unknown. He stated, "It is a serious matter and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty." Singh also revealed that senior district administration officers had visited the site and a detailed report was pending.
Video of the bridge collapse
Previous bridge collapses in Bihar under scrutiny
This incident follows two similar occurrences in Bihar. On Saturday, a small bridge built to connect Daraunda and Maharajganj villages collapsed in Siwan district. The bridge, believed to have been built in 1991, was funded by then Maharajganj MLA Uma Shankar Singh's local area development fund. Before that, a 183-meter-long bridge connecting the Sikti and Kursakanta blocks of Araria district collapsed on Tuesday. The bridge was being built over the river Bakra at a cost of ₹12 crore.