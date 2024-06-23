In brief Simplifying... In brief The NEET-UG exam, marred by cheating allegations and paper leaks, has led to multiple arrests across India and a shake-up in the National Testing Agency's leadership.

Amidst public outcry, the government replaced the NTA chief and formed a committee to review the agency's structure.

Meanwhile, over 1,500 affected candidates retook the exam due to incorrect question papers and other issues, with results due on June 30. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

CBI to probe larger conspiracy in NEET-UG exam

CBI registers FIR in NEET-UG paper leak case

By Chanshimla Varah 04:27 pm Jun 23, 202404:27 pm

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in relation to the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-Centre-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET) exam. On Saturday, the Ministry of Education handed over the case to the CBI "for transparency in the conduct of the examination process." As part of the investigation, CBI teams will later head to Bihar and Gujarat to investigate a "larger conspiracy" surrounding the NEET-UG exam, according to the Hindustan Times.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The NEET examination, held on May 5 across 4,750 centers, has been tainted by allegations of cheating and question paper leaks. An unprecedented number of students—as many as 67—scored a perfect 720, while 1,563 candidates were awarded grace marks for lost time. These grace marks were later cancelled. The results were expected to be declared on June 14, but were announced 10 days earlier due to the early completion of answer sheet evaluations.

Case progress

Ongoing investigations and arrests in Bihar, Gujarat

Investigations into a NEET-UG paper leak have been ongoing since last month by the Bihar Police, leading to over a dozen arrests. In Gujarat, six individuals, including a coaching center head, were also arrested for alleged cheating at a NEET-UG examination center in Godhra. Five individuals were also arrested in Deoghar, Jharkhand, on Friday, while two government-run school teachers were detained and questioned for several hours in Latur, Maharashtra.

Organizational overhaul

Changes in leadership and review of NTA structure

Amid massive pressure from the public calling for action over the laxity in public exams, the central government replaced National Testing Agency (NTA) chief Subodh Kumar Singh with Indian Administrative Service officer Pradeep Singh Kharola on Saturday. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that NTA's top leadership was under scrutiny. The government has also formed a seven-member committee, led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, to review the structure, processes, and workings of the NTA.

Exam updates

Re-examination for affected candidates

On Sunday, the affected 1,563 candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam again. The NTA clarified that these candidates were given incorrect question papers, and a handful of them received torn OMRs, resulting in less time to take the exam. Moreover, one exam center each in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat failed to begin the exam on time, while two centers in Chandigarh failed to follow the schedule. The results will be announced on June 30.