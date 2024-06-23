In brief Simplifying... In brief A recent surge in hoax bomb threats, primarily targeting flights and hospitals in India, has led to significant disruptions and security concerns.

The threats, often sent via email, have prompted extensive security checks and investigations.

In response, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security is considering a five-year flying ban for those found guilty of such offenses.

Teen detained for hoax bomb threat

Minor sends hoax bomb threat to Dubai-bound flight 'for fun'

By Chanshimla Varah 03:22 pm Jun 23, 202403:22 pm

What's the story A 13-year-old boy was recently detained by the Delhi Police for sending a hoax bomb threat to a Dubai-bound flight from Delhi airport. The boy has now admitted to sending the email "just for fun," as per PTI. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani revealed that the boy was inspired by news of another teenager making a similar prank call days earlier.

Investigation details

Investigation unveils hoax email origin

The hoax bomb threat was reported on June 18. Immediately thereafter, an FIR was lodged and an investigation initiated. "All the guidelines, protocols and SOPs were followed to ensure the safety and security of the passengers," the DCP said. On further investigation, the email ID was traced back to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The police also found that the ID had been deleted immediately after the hoax email was sent.

Rising threats

Hoax bomb threats disrupting flight schedules

Of late, hoax bomb threats have been on the rise, causing significant disruptions to flight schedules and necessitating comprehensive inspections of passengers, luggage, and aircraft. Last Tuesday alone, 41 airports across India, including those in Jaipur, Chennai, and Varanasi received hoax bomb threat emails. These led to extensive anti-sabotage checks that lasted for hours. All threats were eventually determined to be hoaxes.

Hospital threats

Aviation regulator considers flying ban for hoax callers

In addition to airports, approximately 60 hospitals across Mumbai received hoax bomb threat emails last week. These threats targeted both private and public hospitals. The emails were sent using Virtual Private Networks (VPN) to the hospital's public mail IDs. In light of this rise in hoax bomb threats, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is planning to propose stringent action against such offenders, potentially including a five-year ban from flying on any airline.