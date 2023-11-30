COP28 kicks off in Dubai amid global climate crisis concerns

By Riya Baibhawi 08:12 pm Nov 30, 202308:12 pm

COP28 will take place in Dubai this year

The United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in Dubai, with world leaders, business icons, and civil society members coming together to tackle the escalating climate crisis. Over the course of nearly two weeks, the first Global Stocktake will be completed, assessing progress toward the Paris Agreement's goals and identifying areas where countries are lagging. Per The Guardian, a fund to help the poorest and most vulnerable countries is expected to be prioritized during the conference.

Why does this story matter?

The COP28 meeting is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The summit is the largest gathering of world leaders this year and is expected to host leaders from more than 160 nations. Britain's King Charles III will mark his presence along with some 70,000 other attendees from across the world, BBC reported. The UAE is the 7th largest producer of oil, and hosting a summit that focuses on renewable energy could trigger conflicts of interest for many.

UNEP reports highlight severity of climate crisis

Prior to COP28, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) released two reports highlighting the severity of the climate crisis. The Emissions Gap Report revealed that current pledges would result in a global temperature increase of 2.5°C to 2.9°C by the end of the century. Meanwhile, the Adaptation Gap Report highlighted that countries are not investing enough in preparing for climate change-related disasters. Separately, the UN agency stressed that nature-based solutions can influence 79% of all sustainable development goals.

Key issues and initiatives at COP28

At COP28, delegates will discuss a bold set of measures to expedite a just transition to renewable energy. This includes phasing out fossil fuels, stopping new coal-fired plant construction, and tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030. A special fund, which will help vulnerable countries bolster resilience against impacts of climate change, will also be a key focus. Additionally, talks will revolve around a loss and damage fund established to provide financial support to vulnerable countries facing irreversible climate change impacts.

Launch of Buildings Breakthrough and Global Cooling Pledge

As per the UNEP website, the Buildings Breakthrough initiative will be launched at COP28. The initiative aims to speed up the global shift toward climate-resilient and near-zero-emission buildings, as the buildings and construction sector account for 37% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Another UNEP-led initiative set to launch is the Global Cooling Pledge, which seeks to enhance energy efficiency and expand access to sustainable cooling through collective goals.

UNEP to launch awareness reports at the summit

UNEP will host several events at COP28, covering topics like artificial intelligence for climate action and boosting energy efficiency in developing countries. The organization will also release various reports, such as "What's Cooking?", "Eye on Methane Report", "Cooling Spotlight Report", and "State of Finance for Nature Report". These reports aim to raise awareness of urgent climate change issues and equip policymakers with the scientific knowledge needed to drive change.

