Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's aide shot dead in Indore
Monu Kalyane, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and close aide to Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, was shot dead early Sunday morning in Indore, as per police reports. Known for his close ties to Vijayvargiya and his son, former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, Kalyane held the position of city vice president of the BJP's Yuva Morcha. Initial investigation points toward an old enmity as the motive behind this murder.
Murder suspects identified
The suspects, identified as Piyush and Arjun, are currently on the run following Kalyane's murder. According to eyewitness accounts, the duo approached Kalyane while he was putting up banners for a rally in the Chimanbagh area. The duo then pretended to ask for Kalyane's phone number, and as he took out his mobile phone, one of them shot Kalyane in the chest before fleeing the scene.
Kalyane's death sparks heavy police presence
Following the fatal shooting, Kalyane was rushed to the hospital by friends but was declared dead upon arrival. The police have since cordoned off the area where the incident took place. In addition, a heavy police presence has been deployed outside Kalyane's residence and a search operation is currently in progress to apprehend the two men.