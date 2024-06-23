In brief Simplifying... In brief An aide to Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, named Kalyane, was fatally shot in Indore while setting up banners for a rally.

The suspects, Piyush and Arjun, asked for Kalyane's phone number as a ruse before shooting him and fleeing.

The incident has led to a heavy police presence in the area and a manhunt for the suspects.

Local BJP leader shot dead in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's aide shot dead in Indore

By Chanshimla Varah 02:05 pm Jun 23, 2024

What's the story Monu Kalyane, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and close aide to Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, was shot dead early Sunday morning in Indore, as per police reports. Known for his close ties to Vijayvargiya and his son, former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, Kalyane held the position of city vice president of the BJP's Yuva Morcha. Initial investigation points toward an old enmity as the motive behind this murder.

Investigation progress

Murder suspects identified

The suspects, identified as Piyush and Arjun, are currently on the run following Kalyane's murder. According to eyewitness accounts, the duo approached Kalyane while he was putting up banners for a rally in the Chimanbagh area. The duo then pretended to ask for Kalyane's phone number, and as he took out his mobile phone, one of them shot Kalyane in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Aftermath

Kalyane's death sparks heavy police presence

Following the fatal shooting, Kalyane was rushed to the hospital by friends but was declared dead upon arrival. The police have since cordoned off the area where the incident took place. In addition, a heavy police presence has been deployed outside Kalyane's residence and a search operation is currently in progress to apprehend the two men.