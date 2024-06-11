Next Article

Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi government of dynasty politics

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:03 pm Jun 11, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of practicing dynasty politics, dubbing the National Democratic Alliance ministry as a "parivar mandal" or family circle. In a social media post, Gandhi highlighted several ministers in the current government who come from political families. He stated that those who label generations of struggle, service, and sacrifice as nepotism are distributing power to their "sarkari parivar" (government family).

Discrepancy

Gandhi highlights discrepancy in Modi's words and actions

Gandhi further emphasized the inconsistency between PM Modi's words and actions, stating "This difference between the words and actions is called Narendra Modi." He listed 20 cabinet ministers who are related to former politicians or Cabinet members, accusing PM Modi of practicing dynasty politics. This list was shared in his social media post.

List

Gandhi's list of ministers from political families

Gandhi's list includes H D Kumaraswamy, son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda; Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia; and Kiren Rijiju, son of first pro tem speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Rinchin Kharu. Also mentioned are Raksha Khadse, daughter-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse; Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh; and Chirag Paswan, son of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Continuation

More names in Gandhi's dynasty politics accusation

Continuing his list, Gandhi named JP Nadda, son-in-law of former MP and Madhya Pradesh minister Jaysree Banerjee; Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur; and Ram Mohan Naidu, son of former Union minister Terren Naidu. Also included were Jitin Prasada, son of former MP Jitendra Prasada; Rao Inderjit Singh, son of former Haryana chief minister Rao Birendra Singh; and Piyush Goyal, son of former Union minister Ved Prakash Goyal.