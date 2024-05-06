Next Article

Radhika Khera resigned from the Congress on Sunday

Radhika Khera's big charge against Congress, day after quitting

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:45 pm May 06, 202406:45 pm

What's the story A day after her resignation from the Congress, Radhika Khera claimed on Monday that despite her repeated alerts to the party's top leadership about mistreatment within the Chhattisgarh unit, she received no assistance. Khera—who has vowed to expose the "male chauvinistic mindset" within the party—said she had notified Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Pawan Khera, among other senior Congress figures, about the disrespectful conduct of Sushil Anand Shukla, the chairperson of the Chhattisgarh unit's communication wing.

Statement

'Was instructed not to visit Ram Temple'

She also took a swipe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra—saying she has been seeking their time for three years but "none of them met me." "I was always sent from one office to...other," she added. Khera claimed that the Congress began to "hate her" after she visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. During a press conference in Delhi, she added that the Congress had instructed her not to visit the temple during the election period.

Misconduct

Khera alleges misconduct during Rahul Gandhi's rally

She also alleged misconduct by Shukla, accusing him of offering her alcohol during Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra." According to Khera, Shukla and other party members disturbed her by knocking on her room door while under the influence. On April 30, she said, Shukla again misbehaved with her. "Shukla...started misbehaving with me...abusing me...when I took out my phone and said that I was recording you...Shukla made a gesture and two...people closed the door from inside," she alleged.

Twitter Post

Watch: Khera's statement here

Khera's resignation

Khera's resignation amid viral video row

Khera resigned on Sunday from the Congress days after a video in which she alleged insult by the party leadership to women went viral. In her resignation letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Chhattisgarh Congress leader mentioned the party's stand on Ram Mandir. "For every Hindu, Lord Ram holds a special place but some people oppose to it...In the party to which I gave more than 22 years of my life, I faced similar resistance," she added.

Congress's response

Report forwarded to Congress for thorough investigation

In response to Khera's allegations, Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij said he has forwarded a report to the party leadership for a thorough investigation. He said measures will be taken against those found guilty. He added that women are present in key roles within the Congress, including control rooms, to prevent such incidents. While acknowledging minor disagreements between Khera and Shukla, he dismissed any claims of neglecting Khera due to her visit to the Ram Mandir as "baseless." s