Explained: Controversy over 'Kasab didn't kill 26/11 hero' remark

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:11 pm May 06, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar's comments on the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Mumbai North Central, Ujjwal Nikam, have triggered a political row amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Talking to reporters on Saturday, Wadettiwar alleged that a Rashtriya Swayamsewak-affiliated cop, and not terrorist Ajmal Kasab, killed former state anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He also accused Nikam of concealing this information.

Wadettiwar labels Nikam a 'traitor'

In his statement, Wadettiwar said, "What kind of a lawyer is he, a traitor who did not even testify in the court?" "The bullet that killed...Karkare was not fired from Kasab's gun, but from a police officer loyal to RSS at that time. If the BJP is giving a ticket to a traitor who hid this truth from the court, then the question arises of why is BJP supporting these traitors?" he added.

166 killed in Mumbai 26/11 terror attack

To recall, at least 166 people lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistani terrorists. Nikam was the public prosecutor in the attack trial in which Kasab—the sole terrorist captured alive by the Mumbai police—was sentenced to death. Later, in 2009, Karkare was posthumously honored with the Ashoka Chakra for his valor and sacrifice during the terror attack.

Congress supporting terrorists: Vinod Tawde

Reacting to Wadettiwar's statement, BJP's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, "Congress can stoop to any level to please...its special vote bank...Wadettiwar proved this by giving a clean chit to the terrorists of 26/11. " "According to him, Kasab did not shoot at martyr...Karkare... Did Congress not feel ashamed at all while supporting the terrorists?"

Statement made from a book: Wadettiwar

Wadettiwar later clarified his statement, saying that he was quoting from a book written by SM Mushrif. "Those are not my words. I just said what was written in...Mushrif's book. The book had complete information. The bullet with which...Karkare was shot was not a terrorist's bullet," he said. Wadettiwar was referring to Mushrif's 2009 book Who Killed Karkare. He is a former inspector general of police and brother of Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Hasan Mushrif.

BJP files complaint against Wadettiwar and Congress

Separately, the BJP has written to the Election Commission of India, seeking action against the Congress and Wadettiwar for allegedly peddling lies and defaming the Nikam, as per PTI. Terming Wadettiwar's statements as "false and not based on facts," Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar claimed they were aimed at defaming Nikam and inciting emotions. Shelar said Kasab was sentenced to death for killing innocent people after following due process of law.