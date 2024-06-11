Next Article

Criminal charges may disrupt INDIA bloc's victory

Power shift in UP? INDIA bloc MPs face criminal charges

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:35 pm Jun 11, 202406:35 pm

What's the story The recent Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh (UP) saw a tight race between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, comprising of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Despite securing more seats than the ruling alliance, six of the newly-elected INDIA bloc MPs are facing criminal charges that could result in over two years of imprisonment. This situation may potentially disrupt their recent victory.

Legal troubles

Criminal charges against INDIA bloc MPs

Among the accused is Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, who has previously been sentenced to four years in a Gangster Act case. His conviction was temporarily halted by the Allahabad High Court, allowing him to participate in the general elections. The case will be revisited in July and if upheld, Ansari could lose his Parliament membership. Other MPs facing charges include Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh and Babu Singh Kushwaha from Jaunpur.

Further accusations

More INDIA bloc MPs under legal scrutiny

Rambhual Nishad, the victor of the Sultanpur seat, is implicated in eight cases, one of which falls under the Gangster Act. Chandauli's MP Virendra Singh and Saharanpur's MP Imran Masood are also facing multiple criminal charges. The accusations against these MPs vary from money laundering and intimidation to violations of the Gangster Act. If convicted for more than two years, they risk losing their parliamentary membership.

Political shift

Potential impact on power balance in UP

In the past, several MPs have lost their membership due to criminal convictions, including political leaders such as Mohd Azam Khan, Khaboo Tiwari, Vikram Saini, and Ashok Chandel. The 2024 Lok Sabha election in UP saw the NDA win 36 seats and BJP secure 33 seats while the INDIA bloc secured 43 seats. However, the possible conviction of these six MPs could significantly alter the power balance in the state.

Widespread issue

Criminal charges among MPs: A nationwide concern

In a broader context, nearly half of the newly-elected MPs across 22 states and Union territories face criminal charges, a figure that has risen since 2019. The BJP had 63 MPs facing serious criminal charges, the highest for any party. However, in percentage terms, the Congress and the SP had a larger share of party MPs facing serious cases: 33% and 46%, respectively.