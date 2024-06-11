Next Article

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:18 pm Jun 11, 202406:18 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently deliberating on the appointment of the Lok Sabha Speaker following portfolio allocations in the Modi 3.0 government. Despite falling short of a majority in the Lok Sabha, BJP sources indicate a reluctance to select a Speaker from its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies. Both the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United), holding 28 seats each, have expressed interest in the position.

Election procedure

Speaker's post becomes vacant just before new Lok Sabha convenes

As per Article 93 of the Constitution, the Speaker's post becomes vacant just before the new Lok Sabha convenes. The President then appoints a Pro-tem Speaker to swear in the newly-elected MPs. Following this, a Lok Sabha Speaker is elected by a simple majority— meaning more than half of the present members must vote for a candidate. There are no specific criteria for appointing a Speaker. Sumitra Mahajan and Om Birla—both from BJP—were the Speakers in last two Lok Sabhas.

Non-partisan stance

What is the role of Speaker

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha is crucial for managing the House, requiring a non-partisan stance despite being an elected member representing a specific party. This role is particularly significant due to the presence of both ruling and opposition members. There have been instances when Speakers resigned from their parties before assuming the role. For example, N Sanjiva Reddy resigned from the Congress after being elected Speaker of the fourth Lok Sabha in March 1967.

NDA partners

Why are JD(U), TDP seeking Speaker position

Unlike his previous terms, PM Modi's third term relies on allies Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. Naidu will be the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, while Kumar continues as Chief Minister of Bihar. Reports suggest both leaders sought the Speaker's post for their support. Naidu's TDP and Kumar's JD(U) have two Union government berths each. With the Modi government including various parties, a potential crisis on the House floor could arise, where the Speaker's role becomes crucial.

Political insurance

Speaker's post as a shield against political crises

The Speaker has the power to disqualify members in cases of defection according to law. The TDP and JD(U) are reportedly seeking the Speaker's post as a safeguard against potential internal political crises. Opposition leaders, including Aam Admi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, have advocated for the Speaker to be selected from the TDP or other NDA alliance partners.

In the race

Frontrunners for speaker post

Reports suggest Birla will continue as Lok Sabha Speaker. He won the 2024 election from Kota, Rajasthan. Another contender is Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP politician and Andhra Pradesh party president. Purandeswari—daughter of TDP founder NT Rama Rao—has served as MoS in Human Resource Development (2009) and Commerce and Industry (2012). She won the Rajahmundry seat by over 2.3 lakh votes. Her potential election as Speaker may not upset TDP chief Naidu, as Purandeswari is his sister-in-law.