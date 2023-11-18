UAE: Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall flood Dubai roads

1/5

World 2 min read

UAE: Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall flood Dubai roads

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:10 pm Nov 18, 202307:10 pm

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm flood roads in Dubai

The streets of Dubai were waterlogged as heavy rain and thunderstorms battered several parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since Thursday, per reports. The unexpected weather prompted authorities to issue advisories, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid beaches to ensure safety. Furthermore, the country's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) also issued a "yellow" and "orange" alert amid the rain and thunderstorms.

2/5

How UAE government reacted to unexpected weather conditions

Amid the rainfall in the country, the UAE government urged the private sector on Thursday to implement flexible working arrangements for Friday. These proactive measures were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of employees during such unexpected, challenging weather conditions. Several visuals also surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where Dubai's usually serene streets could be seen flooded.

3/5

Visuals of waterlogged Dubai amid heavy rains

4/5

Schools in Dubai switch to online cases amid rains

As per Khaleej Times, schools in Dubai also made the switch to online classes amid the rainfall and sent out emails informing parents of the change. Besides Dubai, anticipating bad weather, authorities in the Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman emirates had asked schools to shift to distance learning from Friday as well.

5/5

UAE facing 'more than average' rainfall this autumn: NCM official

Earlier this month, the NCM told Dubai-based news outlet Gulf News that the UAE was facing "more than average" rainfall this autumn as compared to any other year. "However, this weather pattern is not unusual during this time of the year. For example, in 2013, 125 millimeters of rain was recorded in a single day," a weather department official clarified.