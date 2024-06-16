In brief Simplifying... In brief The Lok Sabha Speaker's election in India is set for June 26, with differing opinions among the ruling alliance partners.

INDIA bloc may back TDP in Lok Sabha speaker's election

What's the story Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut declared on Sunday that the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will support the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) if it fields a candidate for the Lok Sabha speaker's election. He highlighted the significance of this election, suggesting that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win could destabilize government-supporting parties such as the TDP and Janata Dal (United). "We have the experience that the BJP betrays the people who support it," Raut stated.

Skepticism

Raut expresses concerns over BJP's influence

Raut also expressed doubts about the stability of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and commented on recent statements by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders that the BJP performed badly in general elections due to "arrogance." He suggested it would be beneficial if RSS sought to correct past "mistakes." Raut further voiced concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election as leader of NDA Parliamentary Party, BJP Parliamentary Party, and leader of BJP in Lok Sabha during a meeting on June 7.

Difference

JD(U), TDP's differing opinion on speaker post

While JD(U) has pledged to back the BJP's decision regarding the speaker's post, TDP has advocated for a consensus candidate from ruling alliance partners. "The Speaker is always of the ruling party because its number is also the highest," JD(U) leader KC Tyagi. However, TDP national spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy told The Indian Express, "NDA partners will sit together and decide who our candidate for Speaker is going to be. Once a consensus is reached, we will field that candidate."

Schedule

Lok Sabha Speaker's election scheduled for June 26

The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker will take place on June 26. During the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha—which begins on June 24—the BJP will approach opposition parties to ensure that the Speaker is elected unanimously. If the opposition accepts the government's proposal, an election will not be required. If the opposition fields a candidate, a vote for the new Speaker might take place on June 26, with the new Speaker taking office on the same day.