Next Article

Rajinikanth congratulates PM Modi before his 'historic' swearing-in ceremony

Rajinikanth hails PM Modi's third term as 'very big achievement'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:00 pm Jun 09, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai airport on Sunday morning en route to New Delhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The actor congratulated PM Modi on his third consecutive term, calling it a "very big achievement." He also acknowledged the INDI Alliance's recent parliamentary victories and expressed his belief in the strength of the elected opposition contributing to a "healthy democracy."

Ceremony participation

Rajinikanth congratulated PM Modi for his third term

Upon reaching Delhi, the Jailer actor reiterated his congratulations to PM Modi and shared his enthusiasm about attending the swearing-in ceremony. "Narendra Modi will be sworn in as PM consecutively for the third time. This is a very big achievement. My wishes to him," he stated, as reported by ANI. The actor also mentioned receiving an invitation to Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, promising to update the media about his plans regarding this event.

Statement

'It is a very historic event...'

Rajinikanth expressed his anticipation for the swearing-in ceremony, stating, "I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event. I congratulate PM Modi Ji for becoming the prime minister for the consecutive third time..." For his airport attire, Thalaivar maintained his signature style of elegance and simplicity, donning a blue-colored half t-shirt paired with track pants and trendy sneakers.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video here

Security preparations

Stringent security measures for PM Modi's swearing-in

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 7:15pm in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The event is said to be secured with stringent measures, including five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers. Bollywood star and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut is also expected to attend. Anil Kapoor and Ajay Dvegn, among other actors, also congratulated the PM.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently concluded filming for 'Vettaiyan'

Rajinikanth recently concluded the final leg of filming for Vettaiyan and embarked on a spiritual journey to the Himalayas and Uttarakhand. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the film is anticipated to revolve around a retired officer unraveling a compelling mystery. Starring alongside Rajinikanth are Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and other prominent actors. The film is scheduled for release on October 10.