Next Article

Farida Jalal reveals struggle to reach out to Shah Rukh Khan

Farida Jalal disappointed by Shah Rukh Khan's 'secretary': Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 04:53 pm Jun 09, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor Farida Jalal has expressed her struggles in reaching out to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview, she revealed that she lost touch with Khan due to his frequent changes in contact information. She added, "When I try calling him...there is nobody on that line." She also mentioned losing contact with Salman Khan. Jalal has shared screen space with both actors in blockbuster hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, among others.

Statement

When Jalal received an unexpected call from SRK

Jalal fondly remembered Khan's thoughtful gesture after learning about her health during her shoulder surgery. Recalling the incident, she shared with India Today, "He called me out of the blue. I had a shoulder surgery done and I was consulting the doctor he goes to. He must have informed SRK. He called me and advised me. So sweet he was." Jalal added, "I felt so good when he called. He said, 'Just don't worry, this takes time...So don't lose patience.'"

Professional ties

'His secretary is not kind...'

Despite the heartwarming gesture from Khan, Jalal faced disappointment when she attempted to contact him later. Unable to reach him on the same number, she hinted at trying to connect with SRK's secretary, who unfortunately failed to bridge the gap between the two actors. She recounted, "If his secretary is not kind to you then what do you do? I have to go through somebody as I don't have his number. So, Shah Rukh should think about this."

Online backlash

Netizens criticized SRK's secretary over communication issues

Following Jalal's revelations, netizens have taken to social media to criticize SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani. One user expressed shock, commenting, "This is shocking, I have always defended Pooja but i think the haters were right." Another user questioned Dadlani's behavior while a third suggested a meet-up between the stars and their early mentors. A comment read, "Not expected from Pooja. Farida Jalal deserves utmost respect and love!"

Statement

Jalal further disclosed how she lost contact with Salman

Further sharing her disappointment, Jalal said, "Salman also, I used to have his number we used to talk to each other so often, now he must have changed his number, what do I do?." Jalal, who has shared memorable moments with Khan in iconic films like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, now finds herself nostalgic for their past interactions. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi.