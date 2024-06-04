Next Article

Congress calls for Modi's resignation

By Chanshimla Varah 02:58 pm Jun 04, 202402:58 pm

What's the story The Congress Party has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation after Lok Sabha election result trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition bloc neck and neck. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the strong performance of the INDIA bloc indicated it was time for PM Modi to step down. "Now it has been proved that the outgoing Prime Minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign," Ramesh posted.

Election results

Election Commission data reveals BJP's lead

The latest trend by the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows the BJP leading in 236 seats; the majority mark in the Lok Sabha is 272. The Congress party is ahead in 99 seats, the Samajwadi Party in 37 seats, and the Trinamool Congress in 31 seats. According to EC data and TV reports, the INDIA bloc is expected to secure over 200 seats.

Election predictions

BJP's ambitious target and predictions for Lok Sabha seats

The BJP, seeking a third consecutive term in power, had set an ambitious target of 400 Lok Sabha seats ahead of the polls. Most exit polls predicted that the NDA would comfortably surpass its 2019 tally of 353 seats. At least three exit polls suggested that the alliance could even cross the 400-mark. A political party or alliance must win at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be in power at the Centre.

What happens

What happens after results are announced

Once the ECI has announced the results for all 543 seats, the president invites the leader of the party or alliance with more than half of the seats to form the government. In 2019, the NDA won 353 seats, while the BJP secured 303. The opposition's United Progressive Alliance (UPA) received only 93 seats, while the Congress won 52 seats.