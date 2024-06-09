Next Article

By Chanshimla Varah 01:10 pm Jun 09, 202401:10 pm

What's the story In the hours leading up to Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hosted a tea meeting at Modi's residence. The gathering was attended by numerous newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs), many of whom are expected to be inducted into the prime minister's council of ministers. The oath-taking ceremony is set to take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15pm on Sunday.

Cabinet members

Expected ministers in Modi's new Cabinet

Among the MPs expected to be sworn in are seasoned leaders such as Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Other politicians likely to join the cabinet include Kiren Rijiju, Chirag Paswan, Ram Nath Thakur, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jayant Chaudhary, and others. The meeting was attended by prominent BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, BL Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Cabinet prospects

2 TDP MPs to be sworn in as ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which contributed 16 seats to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s 293 seats has confirmed two ministers for the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. The first is Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the son former Union Minister Yerran Naidu. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, one of the richest candidates in this election, will also be sworn in.

Political support

Key political developments following BJP's victory

Modi will take the oath as prime minister of India today at 7:15pm. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by approximately 8,000 people, including prominent foreign dignitaries. These include Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and others. The invitations extended to these leaders are part of India's neighborhood-first policy.