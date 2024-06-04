Next Article

Congress takes the lead in Punjab

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:51 pm Jun 04, 202412:51 pm

What's the story The Congress has taken the lead in the Punjab elections, securing seven seats, according to the Election Commission of India's data. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) follows closely behind with three seats. Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal has managed to win one seat, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party has yet to secure any. Notably, despite being partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in other states, the Congress and the AAP did not contest together in Punjab.

Candidate overview

Key candidates and their current standings

Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is leading in Ludhiana against BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu. Other Congress candidates are ahead in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Patiala, and Ludhiana. The AAP is leading in Hoshiarpur, Sangrur and Anandpur Sahib. Former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Congress member Sukhjinder Randhawa is leading in Gurdaspur by 8,696 votes against BJP's Dinesh Singh Babbu.

Past and predictions

Exit poll predictions and previous election results

The News18 Mega Exit Poll had predicted Congress as the largest party in Punjab, securing 8-10 seats. The BJP was projected to win two to four seats, while AAP was expected to secure 0-1 seat. In the 2019 elections, the Congress won eight seats, the SAD and the BJP secured two each, and the AAP one.

Early results

Early leads and notable candidates in Punjab elections

The Congress took an early lead in seven of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. AAP candidates were leading in Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, and Sangrur. The SAD was ahead in Bathinda, while two Independents led in Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot. Among the candidates, former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi of the Congress was leading his nearest rival, the BJP's Sushil Kumar Rinku, by 78,981 votes in Jalandhar.`