Next Article

PM Modi's controversial remarks on INDIA bloc

PM Modi's 'mujra' remark sparks row, opposition says 'treatment needed'

By Chanshimla Varah 04:52 pm May 25, 202404:52 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ignited a political controversy after he accused the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc of performing "mujra" for the Muslim vote bank. Addressing a rally in Bihar's Patliputra, PM Modi stated, "Bihar is the land that has given a new direction to the fight for social justice." "I wish to declare...that I'll foil the plans of INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslim," he said.

Love jihad

Opposition alliance banking on 'vote jihad' supporters: PM

He accused the opposition of relying on those indulging in "vote jihad" and referred to the Calcutta High Court order that dismissed all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010. PM Modi also criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, without naming him, saying, "In the age of LED bulbs, they are moving around with a lantern that lit up only their house while keeping the entire Bihar in the dark."

Opposition response

Opposition reacts to PM Modi's 'Mujra' remark

Opposition leaders were quick to respond to PM Modi's "mujra" remark, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi writing, "Get well soon, Modi ji." Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also responded on an X post, expressing his surprise at the prime minister's choice of words. "Today, I heard the word 'Mujra' from the mouth of the Prime Minister. Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji should get him treated immediately," Khera said in a video.

Twitter Post

'Get well soon, Modi,' writes Chaturvedi

Bihar

Polling underway for 8 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

Polling is underway for eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Other states also voting in the sixth phase are Haryana (10 seats), all seven seats in Delhi, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, six in Odisha, eight in West Bengal, and 14 in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 889 candidates are contesting these seats.