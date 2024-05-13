Next Article

Maldives lacks pilots for Indian-donated aircraft

Our pilots incapable of flying aircraft given by India: Maldives

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:30 am May 13, 202411:30 am

What's the story The Maldives military still does not have pilots capable of operating three aircraft donated by India, Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon has said. This comes days after 76 Indian defense personnel left the island nation at the instance of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. During a media briefing about the withdrawal, Ghassan said no soldiers had completed training to fly these aircraft due to various reasons. "There aren't any people in our force...licensed...to fly the two helicopters and Dornier aircraft," he said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Diplomatic relations have been strained between India and the Maldives ever since pro-China Mohamed Muizzu was elected as the president of the archipelagic nation last October. The withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed there to train Maldivian troops in combat, reconnaissance, and rescue-aid operations was one of the key promises of Muizzu's government. Relations hit rock bottom in January after some Maldivian ministers made "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi﻿ when he posted pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep.

Medical staff

Indian doctors remain despite military withdrawal

According to reports, training Maldivians was the main reason for the arrival of Indian soldiers with the helicopters donated during former presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Abdulla Yameen's governments and the Dornier aircraft brought during former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's government. Separately, despite the diplomatic tensions and military withdrawal, there are no plans to remove Indian doctors stationed at Senahiya military hospital, according to a Maldivian media report.

Bilateral ties

India completes military withdrawal from Maldives

To recall, India repatriated all its military personnel stationed in the Maldives, ahead of the May 10 deadline. Last week, the President's Office Chief Spokesperson, Heena Waleed, confirmed this development to the Sun.mv news portal. However, the exact number of soldiers stationed in the Maldives will be disclosed at a later date. The Indian soldiers had been stationed in the Maldives to operate two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft.

Technical replacement

89 Indian soldiers in the Maldives

Official documents cited by the government indicated the presence of 89 Indian soldiers in the Maldives. Earlier this month, the Maldivian government announced that 51 Indian soldiers were repatriated. Before that, the Maldivian government stated that two batches of Indian soldiers had left the nation. However, the exact figure was not disclosed.