Maldives suspends 3 ministers over 'insulting' remarks against Modi, India

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:10 pm Jan 07, 202406:10 pm

Maldivian leaders mock PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit, remarks spark row

The Maldives government has suspended three of its ministers for their derogatory remarks on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A massive diplomatic row erupted after a Maldivian politician made comments mocking Modi over his recent visit to Lakshadweep. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna called Modi a "clown" and a "puppet of Israel." The situation escalated after several Maldives ministers said that Indian beaches fell short of the cleanliness standards maintained by the Maldives.

Why does this story matter?

Modi had shared photos from his trip to Lakshadweep, praising the people and the magnificent beauty of the islands. The post invited criticism from Maldives ministers, who accused India of "copying a small economy like Sri Lanka" to make money. Maldivian politician Zahid Rameez also posted a racist comment, asking, "How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

Former Maldives president bashes 'appalling' comments on Modi, India

These tweets triggered a massive backlash on X, with former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemning the "appalling" posts. "What appalling language by Maldives Government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity," he tweeted. Nasheed also urged current President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to distance itself from these comments and assure India that they don't reflect the country's policy.

Maldives government releases statement amid backlash

Amid the backlash, the Maldives government issued a statement on Sunday clarifying that it is aware of derogatory remarks on social media outlets against foreign high-ranking individuals and leaders. "These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," it said. "Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," it added.

India takes up the matter with government of Maldives

India has also raised concerns over the recent "derogatory" remarks against Modi. According to reports, the Indian High Commissioner in Male has taken up the matter with the government of the Maldives. Meanwhile, several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, and others, took to their social media handles, urging fellow Indians to plan a Lakshadweep trip with the common message "#ExploreIndianislands."