WFI election: Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest

1/6

India 3 min read

WFI election: Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest

By Riya Baibhawi 08:24 pm Dec 22, 202308:24 pm

Punia kept his Padma Bhushan medallion on a footpath at New Delhi's Kartavya Path

Wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia on Friday said he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and decided to return his Padma Shri award as a sign of protest. This came after Sanjay Singh was elected the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s president. He is ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide. "I am returning my Padma Shri award to the prime minister," Punia announced. This came a day after Sakshee Malikkh announced her retirement in protest.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, top wrestlers held a five-month-long protest against Brij Bhushan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, accusing him of sexually harassing female wrestlers. However, after the appointment of his aide as the chief of WFI on Thursday, the protesting wrestlers expressed extreme disappointment and broke down during the press conference. On Friday, Punia tried to reach the PM's residence in New Delhi but was stopped at Kartavya Path, where he kept his Padma Shri medallion on a footpath.

3/6

Punia writes to PM Modi

4/6

'You must be aware of the protests,' Punia tells PM

In his letter to PM Modi, Punia mentioned, "You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan." "The protest stopped after the government promised strong action," he added. However, no official complaint was filed against him, leading to renewed protests in April, which went on until June 15. Punia was one of the wrestlers who protested against the sexual harassment accused then-WFI chief.

5/6

Malikkh announces retirement in protest

In the WFI elections for the president's position, Singh emerged victorious by defeating former Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anita Sheoran by a 40-7 vote. Following his election, renowned wrestlers, along with Malikkh, Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, held a press conference. During the event, Malikkh declared her retirement from wrestling in protest, stating, "We fought from our heart, but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide, is elected...I give up wrestling (sic)."

6/6

WFI elections and wrestlers' meeting with sports minister

The WFI elections, initially set for June and later for August, were delayed due to a Punjab and Haryana High Court order extending a stay until September 25. Last month, Punia and Malikkh met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss the elections. The polls were finally held on Thursday in New Delhi, wherein Singh secured 40 out of 47 votes. Previously, he served as vice president of the Uttar Pradesh wrestling body and held several other WFI positions.