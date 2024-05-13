Next Article

The agents were allegedly abducted from Bokaramanda village

ECI rescues 3 abducted TDP polling agents in Andhra Pradesh

May 13, 2024

What's the story Three Telugu Desam Party (TDP) polling agents—who were reportedly abducted in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh—have been located and secured, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Monday. The agents were abducted from Bokaramanda village in Sadum mandal of Chittoor district, situated within the Punganuru Assembly constituency, a press release from the CEO's office said.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway following TDP agents' kidnapping

The alleged abduction was reported by TDP district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju. He had said, "TDP agents belonging to polling stations 188, 189, and 199 were kidnapped by YSR Congress Party leaders while going to the polling stations." A rescue operation was launched immediately by the Chittoor district election officials and the police department. A probe is underway to identify the abductors.

2024 polls

Lok Sabha, assembly elections underway in Andhra

The incident took place amid simultaneous polling in 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling YSRCP, the Congress-led Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance and the National Democratic Alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Twitter Post

Watch: Polling for assembly elections underway

Assembly polls

Key contenders in 2024 assembly polls

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSRCP is contesting in all 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 assembly constituencies while the BJP is contesting from 10 assembly seats. The Jana Sena will contest 21 assembly seats. YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendla), Naidu (Kuppam) and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram) are in the poll race.