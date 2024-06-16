In brief Simplifying... In brief Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian PM Narendra Modi have pledged to cooperate on key issues, following their first meeting since tensions arose over anti-India protests in Canada and the alleged involvement of Modi's government in a killing.

However, Trudeau did not elaborate on the specifics of this cooperation or whether allegations of India interfering in Canadian elections were discussed.

Trudeau and Modi meet at G7 Summit

Trudeau says cooperation is coming with Modi, but doesn't specify

By Chanshimla Varah 11:20 am Jun 16, 202411:20 am

What's the story Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that India and Canada will cooperate on a number of important issues, following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Italy on Friday. Trudeau, however, refrained from going into details or confirming if he addressed allegations about India's involvement in the killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The meeting between Trudeau and Modi was the first since the Indian PM conveyed strong concerns about anti-India protests in Canada to the Canadian PM at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year. Relationships between the two countries have been fraught for years due to efforts by certain Canadians advocating the creation of a separate Sikh homeland—Khalistan—within India. The relationship deteriorated last year when Trudeau publicly accused PM Modi's government of being involved in the killing of Nijjar.

Trudeau

Modi shares picture of him and Trudeau

Shortly after meeting Modi, Trudeau told journalists, "I'm not going to get into the details of this important, sensitive issue that we need to follow up, but this was a commitment to work together, in the coming times, to deal with some very important issues." Later in the evening, Modi also posted a picture of him and Trudeau on X, with the caption, "Met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit."

Twitter Post

Modi with Trudeau

Tensions rising

Allegations and accusations strain Canada-India relations

Since accusing the Indian government of being involved in Nijjar's killing, Canada has also accused India of attempting to interfere in Canadian elections. This claim surfaced during a public inquiry into foreign interference and an NSICOP report. Trudeau did not confirm if these interference allegations were discussed with Modi or if they would impact future G7 invitations to the Indian leader. "My government has taken foreign interference seriously since 2015," Trudeau stated when questioned about this issue.