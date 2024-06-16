Gunman opens fire 'randomly' at US park; 10 injured
At least 10 people were injured when a gunman opened fire in what appeared to be a "random attack" at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Michigan, United States, on Saturday evening. An eight-year-old boy was among those injured, police said. According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the suspect fired multiple rounds and reloaded his weapon several times before fleeing the scene.
Suspect contained, victims' conditions unclear
Shortly after the shooting, the suspect allegedly took his own life in nearby Shelby Township. Rochester City Mayor Bryan Barnett confirmed that the suspect died from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound" during a standoff with police. The motive behind this terrifying act remains unknown. A handgun and three empty magazines were recovered from the scene of the attack. The suspect reportedly fired as many as 28 times at what Bouchard described as strangers, with "no connectivity to the victims."
4-year-old boy also injured
Bouchard described the sequence of events to reporters, stating that the individual "pulled up, exited a vehicle, approached the splash pad, opened fire, reloaded...and left." He also said that the eight-year-old boy was struck in the head and hospitalized in critical condition. A four-year-old boy was struck in the thigh, he added. A third victim was a 39-year-old woman who suffered injuries to her abdomen and leg. The other victims, ages 30 to 78, were also stable.
National attention drawn to Michigan shooting
The incident has garnered national attention, with Mayor Barnett receiving calls from the White House, the Governor, and numerous congressional delegates. He described it as a "horrible scene that has been repeated too many times across our country....unfortunately touching our city today." The shooting occurred at the end of the first full week of summer vacation for students attending Rochester Community schools.