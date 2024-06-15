In brief Simplifying... In brief During the COVID pandemic, the US military reportedly ran a covert operation to undermine trust in China's vaccines and other aid, including face masks and test kits.

Covert US operation against China during pandemic

US military ran secret anti-vax campaign during COVID-19 pandemic: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 06:29 pm Jun 15, 202406:29 pm

What's the story The United States military launched a secret operation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to stymie China's increasing influence in the Philippines, which was badly affected by the virus, Reuters reported. The investigation conducted by Reuters revealed that this secret operation involved an anti-vaccination campaign carried out through fake internet accounts impersonating Filipinos. This anti-vax campaign started in the spring of 2020 and spread throughout Southeast Asia before coming to an end in mid-2021.

Campaign details

Anti-Vax campaign questioned China's COVID aid quality

The covert operation aimed to cast doubt on the safety and effectiveness of China's vaccines and other life-saving aid. The campaign criticized the quality of face masks, test kits, and the Sinovac vaccine, the first to be available in the Philippines. Although Chinese vaccinations were proven to be less effective than American-led shots produced by Pfizer and Moderna, the World Health Organization (WHO) had approved them all.

Global reach

Covert operation expanded beyond Southeast Asia

Typical posts from these fake accounts included statements like "COVID came from China and the VACCINE also came from China, don't trust China!" alongside images of a syringe next to a Chinese flag. The campaign was tailored to local audiences across Central Asia and the Middle East, using fake social media accounts. A key strategy was to amplify the disputed claim that China's vaccines, which sometimes contain pork gelatin, could be considered forbidden under Islamic law.

Administration response

Anti-Vax campaign continued under Biden's presidency

The military program started under former President Donald Trump and continued into Joe Biden's presidency. This was despite warnings from social media executives about the Pentagon's involvement in spreading COVID misinformation. In spring 2021, the Biden White House issued an edict, banning the anti-vax effort, which also targeted vaccines produced by other rivals. This led to the Pentagon initiating an internal review.

Official confirmation

US military confirms propaganda against China's vaccine

While neither Trump nor Biden's spokespersons responded to the claims about the secret program, a senior Defense Department official confirmed that the US military engaged in secret propaganda to disparage China's vaccine in developing countries. A Pentagon spokeswoman stated that the US military uses various platforms, including social media, to counter malign influence attacks aimed at the US, allies, and partners. She also accused China of starting a "disinformation campaign to falsely blame the US for the spread of COVID-19."