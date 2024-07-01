In brief Simplifying... In brief As Parliament reconvenes, the alleged NEET paper leak is set to dominate discussions, with the opposition staging a walkout to highlight student concerns.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur will kick off the debate on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, with PM Modi's response expected on Tuesday.

Other issues on the agenda include inflation, unemployment, and the alleged misuse of central agencies, with Congress MP KC Venugopal submitting an adjournment motion to discuss exam paper leaks and the failure of the National Testing Agency. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

As Parliament reconvenes, NEET row likely to take centrestage

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:33 am Jul 01, 202409:33 am

What's the story When Parliament reconvenes on Monday, heated debates are expected in both houses on various issues, including the NEET paper leak controversy, the Agnipath initiative, and inflation. To recall, on Friday, Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted when Speaker Om Birla denied the opposition's request to prioritize a debate on the NEET paper leak over the Motion of Thanks. This led to an uproar and the House was adjourned till today. Similar scenes were observed in the Rajya Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha

Kharge joins opposition MPs in Well of House

In Rajya Sabha on Friday, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge joined members in the Well of the House. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his dismay at Kharge's actions. The opposition later staged a walkout, with Kharge stating they aimed to highlight concerns of students affected by the alleged NEET paper leak, now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In Lok Sabha

Anurag Thakur to initiate Motion of Thanks debate

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur will initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, seconded by Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj. The debate, allocated 16 hours, will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on Tuesday. In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours are set aside for the debate, with the Prime Minister's reply expected on Wednesday.

Adjournment motion

Venugopal moves adjournment motion

Separately, Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha for Monday to discuss exam paper leaks, including NEET-UG and UGC NET, and the failure of the National Testing Agency. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will also hold a demonstration inside Parliament premises against the central government, protesting the alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

Statement

Inflation, unemployment also on opposition's agenda

Additionally, the INDIA bloc MPs are also expected to raise concerns over inflation and unemployment. On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said in an X post, "Leader of Opposition is the strongest democratic tool...I assure you, I will raise your voice by raising your problems and issues with full force in the Parliament."