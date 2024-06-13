NEET-UG 2024 results spark controversy and protests

Explained: What is NEET UG result 2024 controversy?

By Chanshimla Varah 03:18 pm Jun 13, 202403:18 pm

What's the story The Centre has proposed a retest for 1,563 students who received grace marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 following a weeks-long protest by students. The decision was reached after three petitions were filed to cancel the NEET UG 2024 exam and hold a retest due to alleged irregularities in the grant of grace marks. Here, we try to understand why the petitions were filled in relation to the controversy.

Legal action

Petitions filed against grace marks allocation

The first petition was filed by Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah. Pandey argued that the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to award grace marks was "arbitrary." The NTA is in charge of conducting the exam. He collected feedback from approximately 20,000 students, indicating that around 70-80 marks were arbitrarily awarded as grace marks to at least 1,500 students.

Others

Other 2 petitions

The second was filed by Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) members Abdullah Mohammed Faiz and Dr. Shaik Roshan Mohiddin. They requested a re-examination, alleging that the grant of grace marks was arbitrary. They also noted that marks as high as 718 and 719 out of 720 were "statistically impossible." The third petition was filed by NEET candidate Jaripiti Kartheek. He challenged the grant of grace marks, claiming that the normalization formula could only apply to unanswered questions proportional to time loss.

Score trends

Unprecedented high scores raise eyebrows

The petitions were filed after the NEET results declared on June 4 showed an unprecedented number of perfect scores. A total of 67 students achieved the maximum score of 720, a significant increase compared to previous years. In contrast, only two students scored full marks in 2023, three in 2022, two in 2021, and one in 2020. Interestingly, six top-scoring students reportedly took the exam at the same center in Haryana.

NTA response

NTA denies allegations, assures exam integrity

Last week, the IMA Junior Doctors Network also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024. In a letter to National Testing Agency (NTA) Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi, the doctors' body requested a re-examination "to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation process." The letter stated that some students scored 718 and 719 marks, which is "statistically questionable," and that scoring such perfect percentiles had never happened before.

Retest decision

Retest proposed amid controversy, admissions continue

On Thursday, a vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter. While the granting of grace marks has been canceled, the Supreme Court has decided not to halt the admissions counseling process. If any of the 1,563 candidates opt out of the retest, their previous marks without grace marks will be considered. The retest results will be announced on June 30, with counseling for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other courses commencing on July 6.