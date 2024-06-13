The court is hearing Delhi government's petition

Delhi crisis: Himachal tells SC it doesn't have surplus water

What's the story The Supreme Court on Thursday instructed the Delhi government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) for water supply after Himachal Pradesh reversed its stance, claiming it lacks the surplus 136 cusecs of water to supply to the national capital. The vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale directed Delhi to file a humanitarian plea to the UYRB by 5:00pm for water provision to the capital.

Yamuna water sharing a complex issue: SC bench

The bench said that sharing of Yamuna water between states is a complex and sensitive issue and this court does not have the technical expertise to decide on it even on an interim basis. "Since the UYRB has already directed Delhi to submit an application for the supply of water on humanitarian grounds...such an application be made...by today by 5pm, and the board shall convene a meeting tomorrow and take decision in the matter at the earliest," the bench said.

Sukhu's earlier statement amid water crisis

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water crisis. On Wednesday, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the state has released water. "We have released water. We have asked advocates to inform the Supreme Court about this. The water we have released, we are ready to give that water."

Himachal Pradesh's clarification in court

On Thursday, the Himachal government clarified in court that the 137 cusecs of water in question was our "unutilized after use of irrigation and part of natural course of river flow." "We could not convey it properly earlier...will correct and withdraw the earlier statement," the state's counsel said. The court cautioned them, saying, "We can haul you up for contempt and summon your chief secretary." The counsel apologized and assured that they would submit a corrected affidavit promptly.

SC pulls up Delhi government over 'tanker mafia'

Residents in multiple areas in Delhi are grappling with severe water shortages amid an unbearable heatwave. The activities of the "tanker mafia" have compounded the problem. The court has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's government for water wastage and the presence of the tanker mafia, seeking details on measures taken to address these issues. "There are visuals on every channel that the tanker mafia is working in Delhi. What measures have you taken in this regard?" the bench said.

Atishi alleges DJB water tankers reduced without her consent

"What measures have you taken... Please show us what action or FIR have you lodged against tanker mafias," the bench added. Meanwhile, Delhi's Water Minister Atishi has alleged that government officials decreased the number of Delhi Jal Board water tankers without her consent, thereby aiding the tanker mafia. She has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, requesting an investigation into the alleged collusion between senior officials and the tanker mafia.