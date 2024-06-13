Chunnilal allegedly killed his wife in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Rajasthan man kills wife for 'talking to spirits through phone'

By Chanshimla Varah 12:07 pm Jun 13, 202412:07 pm

What's the story A man named Chunnilal from Rajasthan's Barmer district has been arrested for hacking his wife, Jiyo Devi, to death using an axe. Chunnilal allegedly killed his wife in the early hours of Wednesday morning over suspicions that she was communicating with spirits through her phone. Their 17-year-old daughter, Sumitra, tried to intervene upon hearing her mother's screams but was injured as Chunnilal continued his assault.

Alerted by the screams, neighbors rushed to the house to find both the mother and daughter severely injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Devi dead upon arrival; Sumitra was discharged after receiving first aid. The police have registered a case and arrested Chunnilal on charges of murder following a complaint lodged by Sumitra.