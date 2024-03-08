Next Article

They have all been taken to MBS Hospital for treatment

Over 15 children electrocuted during Mahashivratri procession in Kota

By Chanshimla Varah 04:41 pm Mar 08, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Over 15 children aged between 10 and 16 suffered burn injuries from electric shock during a Mahashivratri procession in Kota, Rajasthan, on Friday. Two of the children sustained 100 and 50% burn injuries, while the rest sustained less than 50% injuries, a senior police official said. They have all been taken to MBS Hospital for treatment and will be later referred to Jaipur.

Event

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reaches hospital

The event occurred between 11.30am and 12:00pm, while the procession was marching through Kalibasti. According to Kota City SP Amrita Duhan, one of the boys in the procession was holding a flag atop a 22-foot-high bamboo staff when it came into contact with a power line overhead. The youngster sustained 100% burns. Other boys who tried to rescue him also sustained burn injuries.. Following the news, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Twitter Post

Video showing children being taken to hospital

Eyewitnesses

Loud bang was heard with sparks: Eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses reported that everyone was dancing and singing when they heard a loud blast with sparks. State Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has asked the district administration to provide urgent aid and the best possible care to the children. He said that an investigation will be done keeping all aspects of the accident in mind. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar also reached the MBS hospital.