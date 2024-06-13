Woman finds human finger in ice cream

Mumbai resident finds human finger in online-ordered ice cream

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:05 pm Jun 13, 202412:05 pm

What's the story In a disturbing incident from Malad, Mumbai, a woman found a human finger in an ice cream cone ordered online. The dessert, purchased from Yummo Ice Cream company, was for her brother, Orlem Brendan Serrao. Serrao, a 27-year-old doctor and resident of Malad, discovered the finger halfway through his butterscotch ice cream.

Investigation underway

Police investigate ice cream company after disturbing find

The woman immediately reported the incident to the Malad police station. The police have registered a case against Yummo Ice Cream company and initiated an investigation. A senior police official confirmed that they are taking the matter seriously and will also probe into the location where the ice cream was manufactured and packed.

Forensic analysis

Forensic examination ordered for human organ found in ice cream

The human finger found in the ice cream has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination, as per Malad Police. A photograph of the ice cream cone, showing a human finger protruding from the top, was shared online. This incident has sparked a wave of concern among local residents about food safety standards.