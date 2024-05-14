Next Article

AAP launches new campaign amid Lok Sabha elections

AAP launches new 'washing machine' campaign to attack BJP

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:34 pm May 14, 202406:34 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a new campaign—"washing machine ka kaala jaadu," to "expose the Bharatiya Janata Party's anti-corruption poll plank." During the campaign launch, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to unfairly target opposition leaders. They also claimed that the BJP was recruiting people who were facing corruption charges into the party.

Theatrical representation

AAP stages play showing BJP's 'misuse of central agencies'

As part of the campaign, a group of AAP volunteers staged a play featuring characters representing the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation and various political leaders. Leaders like Ashok Chavan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Ajit Pawar were depicted joining the BJP after a metaphorical "wash" in a washing machine. In contrast, figures such as Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain were shown heading to jail.

Campaign launched

Bharadwaj explains BJP's 'washing machine'

After this Bharadwaj demonstrated "how the machine works." He mentioned that the BJP had conducted a six-month campaign accusing Sarma of being involved in the Saradha scam. "But then he was inducted in the BJP and all his sins were washed away," he said.

Election strategy

AAP's future campaign plans and goals

Rai told the media that based on indications after the four phase elections, the BJP is projected to secure between 200 to 220 seats in the overall elections. "Our goal is to increase the campaign efforts for Delhi and other phases and oust the current government. Form an India coalition government in this country," he added.

Ongoing dispute

AAP criticizes BJP over Kejriwal's arrest

The AAP has consistently criticized the BJP for the arrest of CM Kejriwal in the excise policy scam. The party alleges that the BJP has detained prominent leaders with the aim of dismantling the AAP in view of the Lok Sabha election. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal for a period of 21days, following which, the AAP initiated an aggressive campaign.