Next Article

Supreme Court urges Ramdev to use influence correctly

SC reserves order on contempt notice issued to Ramdev, Balkrishna

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:08 pm May 14, 202403:08 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his aide Acharya Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the misleading advertisements case. A bench—comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah— noted that the firm's counsel has sought time to file affidavit indicating the steps being taken to recall the advertisements of those products of Patanjali whose licences have been suspended. The bench said the affidavit be filed within three weeks.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On February 27, the SC directed Patanjali Ayurved to immediately halt all electronic and print advertisements containing "misleading information" about its products. This came after the court's warning to Patanjali in November 2023—while hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association—against making "misleading" claims in advertisements. When Patanjali continued to run the ads, a contempt notice was issued against the company. In response, Ramdev and Balakrishna issued fresh, prominently displayed apologies in newspapers.

Affidavit submission

Court requests Patanjali to submit product stock affidavit

The court has requested Patanjali to submit an affidavit detailing the stocks of the products in question. It also granted Ramdev and Balakrishna's plea to be excused from court appearances for now. The bench emphasized, "Baba Ramdev has a lot of influence, use it in the right way." When Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned that Ramdev has done a lot for yoga, Justice Hima Kohli replied, "What he has done for yoga is good, but Patanjali products is another matter."

Information

SC postpones decision on contempt case till July 9

The Supreme Court has postponed its decision on the contempt case against Ramdev and Balkrishna until July 9. The court also said this matter is about ensuring the public is well-informed. "Public is cognisant, if they have choices, they make well-informed choices," it said.

Last month

Ramdev, Balkrishna's apology

To recall, on April 24, Ramdev and Balkrishna issued an apology in newspapers for their non-compliance with the SC directives in the misleading advertisements case. This came a day after the court pulled up the two over the "microscopic" size of the public apology advertisements issued by the company in newspapers published a day earlier.

Scope of investigation

Court requests IMA to provide records of actions taken

Notably, expanding the scope of its investigation to include allopathic practitioners suspected of prescribing unnecessary and costly medicines, the court last month also asked the petitioners IMA to provide records of actions taken on complaints received against such doctors. "We are of the opinion that the petitioner association also needs to put its house in order," the bench had said, referring to allegations of unethical activities among IMA members. The National Medical Commission (NMC) was also included in the case.