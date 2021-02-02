Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday started a relay hunger strike at over 50 spots across the nation over the permission given to Ayurveda doctors to perform general surgical procedures. The body had been opposing this move of the government since last year and has asked the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to roll back the notification. Here's more.

In a statement, the body condemned the CCIM notification that allowed post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained in surgeries like excisions of benign tumors, amputation of gangrene, and nasal, cataract surgeries. To note, the CCIM falls under the jurisdiction of AYUSH Ministry. "IMA demands immediate withdrawal of the said impractical, unscientific, and unethical notification," read the statement.

The body informed that the relay hunger strike will end on February 14 and that women will lead the countrywide agitation on February 7. IMA claims to have the support of the Dental Association in this drive. Furthermore, to make people aware of the risk this notification poses, IMA will release posters and banners. Members were directed to apprise MPs/MLAs about the same.

IMA also plans to take its protest international by telling associations from different countries about this "unscientific notification." The "global voice of modern medicine" would reflect the feelings of IMA, the statement added. "The IMA will also give its rationale representations to all state governments. Under the Save People Movement, all NGOs will be updated with the core issues," the statement went on.

Earlier, Dr. Jayesh Lele, IMA's Honorary Secretary-General, said IMA was forced to intensify the agitation as "the steps towards implementing 'mixopathy' are not being taken back." While IMA understands that the huge population of India needs different kinds of medicines, the body doesn't want a single doctor to practice all systems together as it will compromise safety and quality, he had said.

